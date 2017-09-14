Australian study: ‘deeply homophobic environment,’ ‘denigration of women,’ and discipline of celibacy contribute to abuse of minors
CWN Editor's Note: The study was written by two former priests associated with Catholics for Renewal, an organization that has called for radical changes in Church governance.
In a 2010 study, psychologist Richard Cross showed that the rate of abuse among Anglican priests in Australia—who are not bound by the rule of celibacy—was roughly equivalent to that among Catholic priests.
translation: homosexuality, misogyny, and unchastity of unmarried men contribute to abuse of male minors.