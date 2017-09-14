Catholic World News

Australian study: ‘deeply homophobic environment,’ ‘denigration of women,’ and discipline of celibacy contribute to abuse of minors

September 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The study was written by two former priests associated with Catholics for Renewal, an organization that has called for radical changes in Church governance.

In a 2010 study, psychologist Richard Cross showed that the rate of abuse among Anglican priests in Australia—who are not bound by the rule of celibacy—was roughly equivalent to that among Catholic priests.

