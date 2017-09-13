Catholic World News

September 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on On the News

CWN Editor's Note: Commentary on Magnum Principium, the anti-Catholic display in the US Senate, and the Belgian brothers' defiance of the Pontiff.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!