September 13, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Commentary on Magnum Principium, the anti-Catholic display in the US Senate, and the Belgian brothers' defiance of the Pontiff.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
