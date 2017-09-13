Catholic World News
Brazil: 4th National Missionary Congress denounces corruption, privatization, ecological destruction
September 13, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: "We are angry to see the devastation of the Amazon and the degradation of nature," stated the Congress's final message. "This reality, far from discouraging us, imposes a vigorous missionary action on us."The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
