Catholic World News

Brazil: 4th National Missionary Congress denounces corruption, privatization, ecological destruction

September 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: "We are angry to see the devastation of the Amazon and the degradation of nature," stated the Congress's final message. "This reality, far from discouraging us, imposes a vigorous missionary action on us."

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.