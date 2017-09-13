Catholic World News

September 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The famed basilica, designed by Antoni Gaudí, was consecrated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!