3 Kenyan Christians called out by name, then beheaded by suspected Al-Shabaab militants
September 13, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Al-Shabaab, a jihadist group that controls parts of Somalia, is also active in Yemen and Kenya. It has an estimated 7,000-9,000 members.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
