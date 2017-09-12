Catholic World News

‘Underground’ Chinese bishop, arrested in May, turns up in Beijing hospital

September 12, 2017

Bishop Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, China, who was taken into custody by government officials on May 18, has revealed that he is in a hospital in Beijing.

The faithful of Wenzhou had heard nothing about Bishop Shao’s whereabouts or his condition since he was removed from his diocese. In June the Vatican made a public statement of “grave concern” about his condition.

In a September 11 internet message, the bishop said that he was in the Beijing hospital for surgery on his ear. He said that he was not sure whether or not he remained under the control of government agents, or whether he would be allowed to return to his diocese after recovering from the operation.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!