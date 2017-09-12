Catholic World News

Indian priest, kidnapped in Yemen last year, set free

September 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Uzhunnalil, the Salesian missionary priest who was kidnapped in Yemen in March 2016, has been released.



Bishop Paul Hinder, the apostolic vicar for southern Arabia, announced the priest’s release on September 12. He provided no details, but thanked government officials who had worked for Father Uzuhunnalil’s safe return. The government of Oman reportedly played a key role in the process.



Officials in India, Father Uzhunnalil’s native country, had indicated in August that they were optimistic the priest would soon be free. No details about his condition or his captors had been available.



Father Uzhunnalil was taken captive in a raid by Islamic terrorists on a home for the elderly in Aden, run by the Missionaries of Charity. Four nuns and twelve other people were killed in the raid.



