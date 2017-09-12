Catholic World News

+Father René Laurentin, 99

September 12, 2017

Father René Laurentin, a prominent Mariologist who served as a peritus at the Second Vatican Council (1962-65), died on September 10 at the age of 99.

A student of neo-Thomist philosopher Jacques Maritain, Father Laurentin studied at the Sorbonne and was ordained to the priesthood in 1946. His works include The Meaning of Consecration Today: A Marian Model for a Secularized Age and biographies of St. Bernadette Soubirous and St. Catherine Labouré.

