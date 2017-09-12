Catholic World News
British bishop raps critics of Catholic teaching on sexual morality
September 12, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: "When on matters of sexual morality, people do not espouse chastity, they open themselves to deep-seated forces within," said Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth. "They can even unwittingly allow the Evil One to bind himself like a serpent tightly around their hearts. They then self-justify their situation and when challenged lash out, full of rage. Like with a drunk, you can’t reason with them."The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
