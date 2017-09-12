Catholic World News

British bishop raps critics of Catholic teaching on sexual morality

September 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: "When on matters of sexual morality, people do not espouse chastity, they open themselves to deep-seated forces within," said Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth. "They can even unwittingly allow the Evil One to bind himself like a serpent tightly around their hearts. They then self-justify their situation and when challenged lash out, full of rage. Like with a drunk, you can’t reason with them."

