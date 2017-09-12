Catholic World News
Caritas Venezuela feeds the hungry
September 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: 60% of Venezuelan children under five are malnourished, according to a recent study.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
