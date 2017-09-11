Catholic World News
Pope bruised in minor popemobile accident
September 11, 2017
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis suffered bruises on his face when he stumbled into a bar on the popemobile as it lurched through a crowd in Cartagena, Colombia, on Sunday, September 10. The Pope was cut over his left eye and sported a very visible bruise under it, but was not seriously hurt and continued with his scheduled appearances. "I was punched," he joked, explaining his battered appearance.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
