Pope bruised in minor popemobile accident

September 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis suffered bruises on his face when he stumbled into a bar on the popemobile as it lurched through a crowd in Cartagena, Colombia, on Sunday, September 10. The Pope was cut over his left eye and sported a very visible bruise under it, but was not seriously hurt and continued with his scheduled appearances. "I was punched," he joked, explaining his battered appearance.

