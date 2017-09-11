Catholic World News

Notre Dame President Jenkins raps Senator Feinstein for attack on judicial nominee

September 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father John Jenkins takes California Senator Diane Feinstein to task for questioning the Catholic faith of Amy Barrett (a Notre Dame law professor). "It is chilling to hear from a United States Senator that this might now disqualify someone from service as a federal judge," Father Jenkins writes.

