Catholic World News
Notre Dame President Jenkins raps Senator Feinstein for attack on judicial nominee
September 11, 2017
» Continue to this story on Notre Dame
CWN Editor's Note: Father John Jenkins takes California Senator Diane Feinstein to task for questioning the Catholic faith of Amy Barrett (a Notre Dame law professor). "It is chilling to hear from a United States Senator that this might now disqualify someone from service as a federal judge," Father Jenkins writes.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!