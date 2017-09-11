Catholic World News

Lay council in Nigeria’s Ahiara diocese refuses to accept bishop

September 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A council of lay leaders in the Nigerian diocese of Ahiara has announced that Bishop Peter Okpaleke “has no place in the Ahiara diocese.” Their public statement rejects a demand from Pope Francis and a plea from the country’s bishops for acceptance of the bishop appointed in 2012.

