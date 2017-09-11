Catholic World News

Indian archbishop objects to compulsory school attendance on Sunday

September 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: India's government has proposed mandatory attendance for elementary-school students next Sunday, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Thrissur says the proposal is "against the spirit and deed of the constitution."

