Filipino cardinal: country cannot be ruled by killing

September 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Tagle of Manila insists that "the country cannot be governed by violence," as Filipino Church leaders continue to denounce the vigilante campaign against drug traffickers, encouraged by President Duterte, which is responsible for 1,000 extra-judicial killings a month.

