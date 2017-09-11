Catholic World News

US blasts UN support of China’s birth control policy

September 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on C-Fam

CWN Editor's Note: "As long as UNFPA supports or participates in any program of coercive birth limitation, the United States will not fund UNFPA," said a US diplomat.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.