US blasts UN support of China’s birth control policy
September 11, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: "As long as UNFPA supports or participates in any program of coercive birth limitation, the United States will not fund UNFPA," said a US diplomat.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
