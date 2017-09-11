Catholic World News

September 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretary of State's essay appears on page 8.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!