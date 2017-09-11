Catholic World News

+Cardinal Velasio de Paolis, 81

September 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The prelate oversaw the reform of the Legionaries of Christ and served as president of the Prefecture for the Economic Affairs of the Holy See from 2008 to 2011.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.