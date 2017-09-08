Catholic World News

Archbishop Lori criticizes Senators for ‘deeply disappointing’ questioning of judicial nominee

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the US bishops' committee on religious freedom, said that the questioning of Notre Dame law professor Amy Barrett by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which concentrated on her Catholic faith, was "offensive to basic human rights." The archbishop said that the questions "harken back to a time in our country when anti-Catholic bigotry did distort our laws and civil order."

