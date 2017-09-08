Catholic World News

Extremists fuel conflict involving peaceful Rohingyas, bishop reports

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alexander Pyone Cho of Pyay, Myanmar, says that the Rohingya minority is peaceful, but extremists have "generated more and more violence" against the minority group. The area struck by the violence is completely closed, the bishop reports, and no reliable news is available about recent developments.

