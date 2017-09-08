Catholic World News

Cardinal Bertone: not a defendant, but main focus of Vatican trial on misappropriated funds

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: John Allen observes that in the trial of two former Bambino Gesu Hospital executives, the most interesting questions involve the former Vatican Secretary of State. "In some ways, one wonders if Bertone, at least in terms of his reputation, might have been better off if prosecutors actually had indicted him."

