Pope pleads for reconciliation at Mass in Bogota

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis exhorted the faithful to lift the "thick darkness" that has hung over Colombia during years of civil war, as he celebrated an outdoor Mass in Bogota. The Pontiff insisted on an end to the "thirst for vengeance and the hatred which stains the hands of those who would right wrongs on their own authority." An estimated 1 million people attended the papal Mass-- among them, many who have suffered because of the long struggle between Colombia's government and rebel guerrillas, and many refugees from the current political unrest in neighboring Venezuela.

