Venezuelan cardinal: ‘we cannot give up’ in struggle against Maduro government

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: "We cannot lose hope, we cannot give up," said Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas, speaking of the Venezuelan bishops' opposition to the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. The cardinal spoke after he and other Venezuelan bishops met privately with Pope Francis in Bogota.

