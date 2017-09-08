Catholic World News
Venezuelan cardinal: ‘we cannot give up’ in struggle against Maduro government
September 08, 2017
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: "We cannot lose hope, we cannot give up," said Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas, speaking of the Venezuelan bishops' opposition to the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. The cardinal spoke after he and other Venezuelan bishops met privately with Pope Francis in Bogota.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
