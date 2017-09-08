Catholic World News
Nigerian ex-policeman arrested, charged with priest’s killing
September 08, 2017
» Continue to this story on Punch
CWN Editor's Note: A former police officer was charged with masterminding a kidnapping syndicate, allegedly responsible for the abduction and murder of Father Cyriacus Onunkwo.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!