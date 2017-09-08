Catholic World News

Nigerian ex-policeman arrested, charged with priest’s killing

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A former police officer was charged with masterminding a kidnapping syndicate, allegedly responsible for the abduction and murder of Father Cyriacus Onunkwo.

There are no comments yet for this item.

