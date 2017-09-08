Catholic World News

Evangelize with joy, Pope urges Latin American bishops

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to the Latin American bishops' conference, CELAM, on the 2nd day of his visit to Colombia, Pope Francis said that evangelization should always be a call to "the encounter with the living Christ." He urged the region's bishops to expand the roles played in the Church by women and young people. And he insisted: "Without joy, we attract no one."

