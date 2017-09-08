Catholic World News

America's Changing Religious Identity

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: 11% of Americans are "white Catholic," 7% are "Hispanic Catholic," and 2% are "other nonwhite Catholic," according to the new report. Catholics in the South now outnumber Catholics in the Northeast or Midwest, and the majority of Catholics under 30 are Latino. The report also found that 24% of Americans are religiously unaffiliated.

