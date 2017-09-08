Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper pays tribute to Robert Hugh Benson book

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Both Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis have praised "Lord of the World," the 1907 apocalyptic novel by Father Robert Hugh Benson (1871-1914). The Vatican newspaper has now published an article praising Benson's " Friendship of Christ," a collection of sermons published in 1912.

