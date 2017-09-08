Catholic World News

Miami archbishop suspends weekend Masses, parish activities as hurricane approaches

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: "Due to the emergency and for their safety, the faithful are dispensed from their obligation to attend Mass this weekend," Archbishop Thomas Wenski said. "Parish priests should follow instructions of civil authorities regarding need for evacuation in their area."

