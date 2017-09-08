Catholic World News
Miami archbishop suspends weekend Masses, parish activities as hurricane approaches
September 08, 2017
» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Miami
CWN Editor's Note: "Due to the emergency and for their safety, the faithful are dispensed from their obligation to attend Mass this weekend," Archbishop Thomas Wenski said. "Parish priests should follow instructions of civil authorities regarding need for evacuation in their area."The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
