USCCB spokesman responds to ‘outrageous and insulting’ claims about bishops’ immigration position

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: After former Trump aide Bannon said that the Church has ‘economic interest’ in immigration, the chief spokesman for the US bishops' conference said that "this isn't Catholic partisanship. The Bible is clear: welcoming immigrants is indispensable to our faith ... Our pro-immigration stance is based on fidelity to God's word and honors the American dream. For anyone to suggest that it is out of sordid motives of statistics or financial gain is outrageous and insulting."

