Irish bishops hold 2-hour meeting with new prime minister
September 08, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who assumed office in June, is openly homosexual and has announced a 2018 abortion referendum.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
