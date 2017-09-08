Catholic World News
Maronite bishops concerned about salary increase for public school teachers
September 08, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Over two-thirds of students in Lebanon are educated in private schools, and a recently announced public school salary increase potentially affects private schools' continued viability. The archbishop of Beirut asks, "If they [private schools] stop working, will the State be able to provide education for these students?"The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
