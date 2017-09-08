Catholic World News

Maronite bishops concerned about salary increase for public school teachers

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Over two-thirds of students in Lebanon are educated in private schools, and a recently announced public school salary increase potentially affects private schools' continued viability. The archbishop of Beirut asks, "If they [private schools] stop working, will the State be able to provide education for these students?"

