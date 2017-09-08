Catholic World News

Surge in priestly vocations in Indonesian diocese

September 08, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Much of the growth comes from vocations to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, a religious institute founded by Blessed Jules Chevalier in 1854. Since its founding in 1919, the Diocese of Manado has been governed by a bishop who is a member of the institute.

