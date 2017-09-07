Catholic World News

Illinois authorities ask court to hold ex-priest as ‘sexually violent person’

September 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on CBS

CWN Editor's Note: Daniel McCormack, who was first ordained and later retained in ministry despite evidence of sexual misconduct, has completed a prison sentence, but authorities argue that he remains a threat. The Chicago archdiocese has paid several million dollars in damages to McCormack's victims.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.