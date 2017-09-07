Catholic World News

Senators question Catholic faith of judicial nominee

September 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: During Judiciary Committee hearings on two nominees for the federal judiciary, Democratic senators questioned Notre Dame Law professor Amy Coney Barrett about her Catholic faith. "The dogma lives loudly in you," Senator Dianne Feinstein of California told Barrett.



Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, who identifies himself as a Catholic, said that "going into a person's religion is not the right thing to do in every circumstance." But he defended his questioning of Barrett because "she's been outspoken." Article VI, Section III of the US Constitution stipulates that "no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States."

