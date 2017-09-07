Catholic World News

Former Trump aide Bannon says Catholic Church has ‘economic interest’ in immigration

September 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist, charged that American Catholic bishops have pressed for immigration reform because "they need illegal aliens to fill the churches." Bannon said that the bishops have "an economic interest in unlimited immigration."

