US bishops join pro-life groups in support of Conscience Protection Act

September 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has joined with 32 pro-life groups in appeal to the House of Representatives to pass the Conscience Protection Act, which protects the rights of health-care personnel to avoid involvement in abortion procedures. "Even many 'pro-choice' Americans realize that the logic of their position requires them to respect a choice not to be involved in abortion," the statement reads.

