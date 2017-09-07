Catholic World News

Argentine bishops commemorate World Day of Prayer for Creation with interreligious prayer at mosque

September 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The "moment of prayer and union," attended by Catholics, Jews, and Muslims, took place at the Al Ahmad Mosque in Buenos Aires. The theme of the bishops' reflection for the day was water as a gift from God and a human right.

