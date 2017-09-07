Catholic World News
Theme of Brazilian bishops’ annual ‘Cry of the Excluded’ initiative: struggle for human rights, democracy
September 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on CNBB
CWN Editor's Note: "The people need to occupy the streets in a conscious and organized way to gain, defend, and guarantee their rights," said Bishop Angélico Sândalo Bernardino, the retired prelate who is in charge of the initiative.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
