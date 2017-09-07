Catholic World News

Theme of Brazilian bishops’ annual ‘Cry of the Excluded’ initiative: struggle for human rights, democracy

September 07, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNBB

CWN Editor's Note: "The people need to occupy the streets in a conscious and organized way to gain, defend, and guarantee their rights," said Bishop Angélico Sândalo Bernardino, the retired prelate who is in charge of the initiative.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.