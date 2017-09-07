Catholic World News
Court Sides With Wisconsin Photographer Who Declines to Cover Same-Sex Weddings
September 07, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that the photographer is exempt from some anti-discrimination laws because she does not have a storefront.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
