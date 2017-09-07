Catholic World News

Court Sides With Wisconsin Photographer Who Declines to Cover Same-Sex Weddings

September 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that the photographer is exempt from some anti-discrimination laws because she does not have a storefront.

