Vatican foreign minister: respect treaties that call for protection of refugees
September 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on Bled Strategic Forum
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks during a panel discussion in Slovenia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
