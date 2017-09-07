Catholic World News
Protests against Trump DACA decision
September 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on Bing
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper placed its coverage of President Trump's decision--and the protests against it--on the top of the front page on September 7.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!