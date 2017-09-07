Catholic World News
Pope Francis arrives in Colombia
September 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for video of the welcoming ceremony.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!