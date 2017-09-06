Catholic World News

Filipino bishop: preach boldly, even in the face of government hostility

September 06, 2017

» Continue to this story on CBCP

CWN Editor's Note: "We must teach even if they threaten us," said Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, the former president of the Filipino bishops' conference. "We must tech even if they kill us, and if they kill us our message will echo even more because the best way to teach is through martyrdom."

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.