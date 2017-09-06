Catholic World News
China to become world’s most populous Christian nation?
September 06, 2017
» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph
CWN Editor's Note: If current trends continue, China will have more Protestant residents than any other country in the world by 2025, a Purdue sociologist calculates.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
