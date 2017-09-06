Catholic World News

China to become world’s most populous Christian nation?

September 06, 2017

» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: If current trends continue, China will have more Protestant residents than any other country in the world by 2025, a Purdue sociologist calculates.

