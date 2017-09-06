Catholic World News

Spanish archbishop sacks philosopher who criticized Pope’s apostolic exhortation

September 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Josef Seifert was dismissed from his post at the International Academy of Philosophy by Archbishop Javier Martinez Fernandez of Granada. The archbishop said that Seifert's criticism of Amoris Laetitia "damages the communion of the Church, confuses the faith of the faithful, and sows distrust in the successor fo St. Peter."

