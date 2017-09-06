Catholic World News

Rising figure in British Conservative Party takes firm pro-life stand

September 06, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Catholic lawmaker who has been touted as future Conservative Party leader, states: "Life is sacrosanct and begins at the point of conception." Rees-Mogg also indicated that he is firmly opposed to same-sex marriage.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.