Rising figure in British Conservative Party takes firm pro-life stand
September 06, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Catholic lawmaker who has been touted as future Conservative Party leader, states: "Life is sacrosanct and begins at the point of conception." Rees-Mogg also indicated that he is firmly opposed to same-sex marriage.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
