Brain Injury and the Civil Right We Don’t Think About

September 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A medical ethics professor discusses the lack of adequate care for those in a minimally conscious state. "Legal protections have eluded this population precisely because they have been disenfranchised by their injury," he writes. "They have fallen outside the scope of legal protections and been subject to abuse and neglect."

