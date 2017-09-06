Catholic World News
Diocesan phase of Cardinal Otunga’s beatification process completed
September 06, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Nairobi cardinal, still recalled with much fondness in Kenya, died 14 years ago.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
