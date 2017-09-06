Catholic World News

Guatemala’s bishops come to defense of apostolic nuncio

September 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Guatemala's bishops expressed "deep indignation for the unfounded accusations spread by a daily newspaper" after the paper (La Hora) reported that the apostolic nuncio helped arrange a meeting at which the nation's president announced the firing of a UN anti-corruption official. The bishops had earlier denounced the firing.

