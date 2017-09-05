Catholic World News
Colombian rebel group announces ceasefire before Pope’s visit
September 05, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The ELN is the smaller of two groups that have been fighting the government for years. The larger group, the FARC, had already struck a peace agreement.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
