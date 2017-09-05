Catholic World News

Colombian rebel group announces ceasefire before Pope’s visit

September 05, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The ELN is the smaller of two groups that have been fighting the government for years. The larger group, the FARC, had already struck a peace agreement.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.